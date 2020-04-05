PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,001,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 152,669 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

