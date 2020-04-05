PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

