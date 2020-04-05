Paul Withers Purchases 25,000 Shares of Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) Stock

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) insider Paul Withers purchased 25,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £36,500 ($48,013.68).

Paul Withers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Paul Withers bought 25,000 shares of Tyman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £63,500 ($83,530.65).

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tyman PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.72. The firm has a market cap of $284.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.11.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Tyman PLC will post 2966.9999491 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 8.35 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tyman from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Friday.

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

