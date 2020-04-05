Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:PASG) Quiet Period Will End on April 8th

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:PASG) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 8th. Passage Bio had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 28th. The total size of the offering was $216,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Passage Bio’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $14.59 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

In other news, insider Alexandros Fotopoulos bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 794,100 shares of company stock worth $15,829,400.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

