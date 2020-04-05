Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $0.77. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 1,426 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMRF. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

