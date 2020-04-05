Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $552.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

