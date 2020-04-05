Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 290.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

