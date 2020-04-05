Oppenheimer Weighs in on Service Co. International’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Service Co. International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

SCI stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 566,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

