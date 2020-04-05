OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) – Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OneSoft Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for OneSoft Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

OneSoft Solutions stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

