OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) – Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OneSoft Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for OneSoft Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

OneSoft Solutions stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

