Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.17

Old Mutual Ltd (LON:OMU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.17 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.17 ($0.57), with a volume of 1009240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.92 ($0.62).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.71 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $2.46. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. Old Mutual’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

