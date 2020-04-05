Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,182% compared to the typical volume of 352 call options.
ODFL opened at $122.51 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $151.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.67 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.51.
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.