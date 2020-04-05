Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,182% compared to the typical volume of 352 call options.

ODFL opened at $122.51 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $151.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.67 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.51.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.