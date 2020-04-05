Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NXN opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

