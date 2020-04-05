Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

NAN opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

