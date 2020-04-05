Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.01. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 70,363 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Nuvectra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

