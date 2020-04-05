Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $690,568.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.26 or 0.04636069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,678 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, WazirX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bitbns, Huobi, Upbit, Bitrue, BITBOX, Binance, CoinBene and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

