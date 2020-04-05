Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $116.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.11.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

