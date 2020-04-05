Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.45

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $10.09. Northern Star Resources shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 5,063,739 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is A$11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Northern Star Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Northern Star Resources’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

About Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

