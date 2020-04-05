North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 592,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 575,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $134.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

