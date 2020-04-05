Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOEJ. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norma Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.00 ($37.21).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €17.10 ($19.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.87. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a twelve month high of €47.36 ($55.07). The company has a market capitalization of $544.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

