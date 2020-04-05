Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.84. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.68 to $16.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,109,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,071,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.