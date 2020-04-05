Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.84. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.68 to $16.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,109,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,071,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.