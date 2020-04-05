New Residential Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,843 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 5,228 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

In other New Residential Investment news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

