Nevro Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

Nevro stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. Nevro has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $148.05.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

