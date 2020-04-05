Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 109 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NESN. HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a CHF 105 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 105 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 89 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 106.40.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

