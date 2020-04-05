Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Navistar International traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 232594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NAV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Get Navistar International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 364,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Navistar International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Navistar International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Navistar International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.