Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $0.50. Natuzzi, S.p.A shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 15,489 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi, S.p.A stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 5.14% of Natuzzi, S.p.A worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi, S.p.A Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

