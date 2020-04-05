Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $0.50. Natuzzi, S.p.A shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 15,489 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.
Natuzzi, S.p.A Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.
Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.