National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NWLI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $235.43 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.