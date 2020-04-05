National Bank Financial Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to Outperform Overweight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$37.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on CAE and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.63.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.89. CAE has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

