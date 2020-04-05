National Bank Financial Cuts Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target to C$12.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE:Y opened at C$6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.29. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.25.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Pages will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

