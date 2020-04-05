National Bank Financial Boosts Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$70.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.41.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$60.65 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$65.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.88%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

