National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.81.

IMO stock opened at C$16.97 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

