MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.87

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.87 and traded as low as $11.40. MSB Financial shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. MSB Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBF)

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

