MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.87

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.87 and traded as low as $11.40. MSB Financial shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.
MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. MSB Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 6.24%.
MSB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBF)
MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.
