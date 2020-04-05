Morgan Stanley Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $32.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.26.

Shares of ACGL opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,773,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,814,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

