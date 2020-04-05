Mike Powell Sells 1,151 Shares of Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Stock

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

FERG stock opened at GBX 4,450 ($58.54) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,200.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,579.24. Ferguson Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,515.50 ($85.71).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.