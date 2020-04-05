Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

