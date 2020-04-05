Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.21.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.
In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
