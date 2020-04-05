MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $3.77 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

