Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $22.00 by Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $22.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.41% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEOH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $21.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $13.22 on Friday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $956.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,112,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after buying an additional 2,548,443 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after buying an additional 333,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after buying an additional 332,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,606,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

