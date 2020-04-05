MedicCoin Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $14,927.15 and approximately $32.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

