Mediazest (LON:MDZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Mediazest Plc (LON:MDZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.02. Mediazest shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 164,389,284 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

About Mediazest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building projections, and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mediazest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediazest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.