MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) vs. Envision Solar International (NYSE:EVSI) Critical Contrast

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and Envision Solar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $317.18 million 2.43 -$19.90 million $0.42 25.52 Envision Solar International $5.11 million 7.32 -$3.60 million N/A N/A

Envision Solar International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Envision Solar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -6.27% 7.22% 4.12% Envision Solar International -76.97% -106.02% -50.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MaxLinear and Envision Solar International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 3 0 2.50 Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00

MaxLinear currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Envision Solar International has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.67%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Envision Solar International.

Risk and Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Envision Solar International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

