Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Titan Medical from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.92.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned 0.16% of Titan Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.