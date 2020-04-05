MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $2.23. MARKS & SPENCER/S shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 193,359 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

