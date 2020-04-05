Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s share price was down 4% on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Malibu Boats traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $18.62, approximately 10,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 296,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBUU. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $399.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.