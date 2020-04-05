Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

MDGL stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

