Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.
MDGL stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
