LUXCoin Price Tops $0.0710 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $552,321.92 and $6,739.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 42.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.