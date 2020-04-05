Lunes Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and STEX. Lunes has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $10,519.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.02603082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00201856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX.

