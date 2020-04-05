Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

