LockTrip (LOC) One Day Volume Hits $34,037.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Fatbtc, Mercatox and HitBTC. LockTrip has a market cap of $3.41 million and $34,037.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

