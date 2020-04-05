LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $6.87. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 220,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

About LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.