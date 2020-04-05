LiquidApps Achieves Market Cap of $3.08 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $37,847.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,030,030,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,642,015 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

