Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.82 million, a P/E ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.